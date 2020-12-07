Advertisement
One person rescued from apartment fire in Centretown
Ottawa firefighters battle an apartment fire on Argyle Avenue. Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo: Scott Stilborn / Ottawa Fire Services)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor apartment in Centretown after a fire broke out late Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to 229 Argyle Ave. at 5:26 p.m. on reports of smoke coming from a highrise apartment.
Firefighters were able to rescue one person from the apartment. That person is now in the care of Ottawa Paramedics, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Fire crews remain on scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Argyle Avenue is closed from Bank Street to O'Connor Street.
This is a developing news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.