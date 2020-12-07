OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor apartment in Centretown after a fire broke out late Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 229 Argyle Ave. at 5:26 p.m. on reports of smoke coming from a highrise apartment.

Firefighters were able to rescue one person from the apartment. That person is now in the care of Ottawa Paramedics, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire crews remain on scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Argyle Avenue is closed from Bank Street to O'Connor Street.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 229 Argyle Street. Firefighters rescued one occupant from an apartment on the 2nd floor. Patient now in care of @OttawaParamedic. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/0RQa1UrU4i — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 7, 2020

This is a developing news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.