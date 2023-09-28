Ottawa

    • One person killed in single-vehicle crash near Kingston, Ont.

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash northwest of Kingston.

    Emergency crews responded to the crash on County Road 6 in Stone Mills Township just after 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation shows the vehicle left the road at a high rate of speed and struck a rock cut.

    The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

    Stone Mills Township is located approximately 60 kilometres from Kingston.

