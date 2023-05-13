One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's rural south end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on 9th Line Road, between Pana Road and Cooper Hill Road, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is the third fatal crash on Ottawa roads this weekend.

The driver of a truck was killed in a two-vehicle crash on 8th Line Road at Parkway Road just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on the Hunt Club Road off-ramp from Hwy. 417 just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.