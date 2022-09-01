One person killed in crash on Hwy. 401 near Mallorytown

A 22-year-old from Ajax, Ont. died in a collision on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 just west of Mallorytown just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck.

"Initial investigation indicates that both vehicles were travelling eastbound when the passenger vehicle turned left toward the centre median and in front of oncoming traffic, for reasons under investigation," the OPP said in a media release.

Police say a passenger was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.