One person injured in west Ottawa shooting

Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.

The shooting happened on Ritchie Street, which is just west of Britannia Village and north of Carling Avenue.

Police said the call came in just before 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. One person was injured and taken to hospital.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is the second daytime shooting in two days in Ottawa. One man was seriously hurt in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Banff Avenue in the city's south end.

