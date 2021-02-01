OTTAWA -- One person is in hospital and another is in custody following a stabbing Sunday night, Ottawa police say.

Police were called to the scene on Russell Road south of St. Laurent Boulevard around 10 p.m. Sunday.

One person had suffered injuries from astabbing, and another person was arrested at the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending. No further details about the victim or suspect were available.