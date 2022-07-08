One person injured in Greely shooting

Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in Greely Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Manotick Station Road around 3 p.m. Police say someone showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the third shooting in the city this week. A man was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Tuesday in the south end.

And on Wednesday, one person was critically injured in a shooting on Ritchie Street in the west end.