OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters say one person was sent to hospital following a garage fire in Osgoode Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on Wild Cherry Drive, south of Osgoode Main Street, at around 12:30 p.m. The attached garage of the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Photos from the scene show the garage's roof has partially collapsed.

One man was taken to hospital with what Ottawa Fire Services described as "non-critical injuries." Fire officials said in a phone call with CTV News that the man was transported to the Kemptville Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.