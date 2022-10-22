One person injured in fall during 'Faux Homecoming' celebrations in Kingston, Ont.

One person suffered injuries after falling off a roof in Kingston's University District, as students take part in 'Faux Homecoming' celebrations near Queen's University.

Kingston Police declared several nuisance parties in the residential area near campus on Saturday afternoon, ordering people to leave the area. Several tickets worth $2,000 each were issued to people in the nuisance party area.

In one incident, police reported an individual sustained an injury as a result of a fall on Aberdeen Street, and was being treated for injuries.

Police and Bylaw Enforcement warned students that there would be an increased police presence in the University District this weekend after reports of unsanctioned gatherings for 'Faux Homecoming' celebrations. The city has declared the "University District Safety Initiative" is in effect until Nov. 1 across the University District near the campus of Queen's University, with increased fines for specific offences related to unsanctioned gatherings.

A 'Nuisance Party" was declared on Aberdeen Street, between Johnson Street and Earl Street' just after 2 p.m., with police ordering attendees to disperse. Police said officers were "actively charging individuals under the Nuisance Bylaw", and a number of people had been charged with public intoxication.

An hour earlier, police said, "The crowd on Aberdeen Street is swelling to a size that is dangerous for all in attendance with projectiles being thrown at police who will now be containing the street."

Just before 12 p.m., another Nuisance Party was declared on Earl Street. Police lifted the declaration at 12:30 p.m., saying five fines worth $2,000 each were issued to people in the nuisance party area.

The Nuisance Party Bylaw in Kingston provides police with the ability to address the "negative impacts on neighbourhoods of behaviours associated with large gatherings", according to the city.

Under the bylaw, fines of up to $2,000 can be issued for hosting, sponsoring or attending a party when a Nuisance Party is declared. There is also a $2,000 fine for failing to comply with an emergency order to leave the area when a Nuisance Party is declared.

A no-fly zone has also been implemented around Queen's University this weekend and next weekend.

Police say between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday, and again next weekend, no aircraft, including drones, are permitted in the University District area. Anyone violating the law face fines of up to $1,000.

Queen's University hosts its Homecoming Weekend Oct. 28 to 30.