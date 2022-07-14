One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are at the scene of a stabbing in the heart of downtown Ottawa.
The stabbing happened at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue Thursday morning, police said. One person suffered serious injuries.
"This incident is ongoing," police tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. "Expect to see an increased police presence in the area."
The Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel is at the northwest corner of Rideau and Mackenzie, with the Senate building in the former train station on the south side of the intersection.
More to come…
