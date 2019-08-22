One person injured in crash on Russell Rd.
Ottawa Police are investigating a collision on Russell Rd. that left a man in his 20s with serious injuries. (Jim O'Grady)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:59AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a collision on Russell Rd. that left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.
Crews were called to the scene around 10:30a.m.
Police have closed Russell Rd. between St. Laurent Blvd. and Southvale Crescent due to the collision.
Paramedics say four people were involved in the crash.
More to come...