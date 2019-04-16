

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a woman has been taken to hospital in stable condition after her car smashed into a home just off of Carling Ave. Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the home on Nautica Priv. at around 7:30 a.m. on reports the vehicle had struck a building.

Upon arrival, they confirmed everyone was out of the vehicle. Paramedics say the woman was the only person in the car and the only patient.

Firefighters say their collapse and trench teams were called in with equipment to stabilize the home before the vehicle could be removed.

Ottawa Police are investigating. It remains unclear what led the driver to crash into the home.