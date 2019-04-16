One person injured after vehicle slams into home
A vehicle smashed into a home on Nautica Priv. off of Carling Ave. Tuesday morning. One woman has been injured. (Ottawa Fire / Twitter)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 8:46AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:44AM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a woman has been taken to hospital in stable condition after her car smashed into a home just off of Carling Ave. Tuesday morning.
First responders were called to the home on Nautica Priv. at around 7:30 a.m. on reports the vehicle had struck a building.
Upon arrival, they confirmed everyone was out of the vehicle. Paramedics say the woman was the only person in the car and the only patient.
Firefighters say their collapse and trench teams were called in with equipment to stabilize the home before the vehicle could be removed.
Ottawa Police are investigating. It remains unclear what led the driver to crash into the home.
NAUTICA PRIV UPDATE: Firefighters are installing some additional cribbing & shoring to stabilize home before vehicle is removed. Collapse & Trench teams on hand with this equipment. Carling Avenue East bound is down to one lane. Expect delays #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/wrVlGM7eXX— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 16, 2019