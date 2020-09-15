OTTAWA -- One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash between a car and a pickup truck on County Road 7 in Loyalist Township.

Lennox and Addington OPP said the two-car crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday near Withers Road.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, the driver of the car in serious condition and police said Tuesday morning they remained in hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was treated and released.

Police said their invesitgation into the crash remains ongoing and County Road 7 was closed for several hours as officers probed the scene but was re-opened on Monday evening.

Any person with information about the crash is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.