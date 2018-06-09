

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





One person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a telephone pole on Hawthorne at Hunt Club Saturday afternoon, according to Ottawa Fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 5 p.m.

Crews had to use heavy rescue equipment to help one person stabilized at the scene. Three others have been treated by paramedics.

There's no word yet on any other injuries.

More to come.