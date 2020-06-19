Advertisement
One person hurt in overnight shooting in ByWard Market
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 9:37AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.
Shots were fired on Clarence Street near Dalhousie Street just after 1 a.m.
Police say one person was shot, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one is in police custody.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Stephanie Ha