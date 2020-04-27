PETAWAWA, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police and Petawawa firefighters are investigating the cause of a Monday evening fire at a popular Petawawa restaurant.

The fire broke out at Danny’s Restaurant and Steakhouse on Petawawa Boulevard at approximately 5:15 p.m.

One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA, Petawawa Fire Chief Steve Knott says when firefighters arrived on scene, they located the fire in the basement of the structure.

“The fire quickly spread to the upper portions of the building, forcing crews out of the building. Fire crews moved to the outside of the structure in a defensive attack.”

Knott says the Garrison Fire Department provided an aerial apparatus to help firefighters extinguish the blaze.

It took firefighters nearly six hours to bring the fire under control.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.