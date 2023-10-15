One person hospitalized, one arrested after dog attack in Lowertown

Ottawa police say one person has been arrested and a second person was injured by a dog in Lowertown Sunday.

Police were called to an address in the 300-block of Murray Street, near Beausoleil Drive, for a reported dog attack during a fight between neighbours. The incident happened in the noon hour.

The victim, a man in his 30s according to Ottawa paramedics, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries to his arm.

Police have not announced any charges against the man who was arrested, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Ottawa Bylaw has taken carriage of the dog, police said.