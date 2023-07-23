One person hospitalized after overnight crash on Leitrim Road
Ottawa paramedics say one person was hospitalized after an overnight crash on Leitrim Road, just south of the Ottawa airport.
Emergency crews arrived at the area of Leitrim and Bowesville roads at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle crash in which a driver struck a pole.
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition and a second person was assessed at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital. No other details about the patients were available Sunday morning.
Ottawa police said Leitrim Road was closed overnight between Bowesville and Limebank roads, but the road is now open.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two children among four missing after record-breaking Nova Scotia downpours
Two children were among four people reported missing on Saturday after a long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, washing away roads and bridges amid widespread flooding.
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to 'X' from the bird, changes could come as early as Monday
Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an 'X' from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for US$44 billion last year.
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
Atlantic
-
-
Rain in Nova Scotia ranks among historical events
With a large swath of rain totaling more than 200 millimetres -- much of it falling in less than 12 hours -- this weather event will rank among the worst historical floods for Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Male fatally shot near Danforth shooting memorial
A male has died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown area.
-
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
-
Vaughan man pours accelerant on self and two officers while being arrested for arson: police
A 28-year-old man allegedly poured an accelerant on himself and two police officers as he was being arrested for arson after a vehicle was set fire in the parking garage of a Newmarket hospital.
Montreal
-
Two brawls lead to three stabbings overnight in Montreal
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a brawl that began inside a downtown Montreal McDonald's.
-
-
Montreal woman says RAMQ hung up on her because she spoke English
A Montreal woman is speaking out about her recent experience with Quebec's health insurance board after she said a public servant hung up on her because she spoke to him in English.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Northern Ont. vegetable farmers win innovational contest
Grey Wolf Gardens in Cochrane, Ont. is the recipient of a $10,000 prize after winning the 'Northern Food Security' challenge for its innovative temperature mitigation technology idea.
-
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
London
-
‘Everyone has right to safety’: Drag story time guardians step in to fend off protesters at Victoria Park in London, Ont.
Moments after drag queens began story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. protesters interrupted by honking their horns.
-
LHSC warns Children's Hospital ER could experience longer wait times this weekend
The London Health Science Centre (LHSC) issued a warning to parents on Friday regarding the possibility of longer than normal wait times this weekend.
-
Sunwing announce 2023/2024 winter season schedule
Already making plans to escape for the winter? Sunwing will once again offer non-stop flights from London to warm sunny destinations weekly.
Winnipeg
-
'Animals are not willing participants': Animal rights activists protest Manitoba Stampede
Animal rights activists are protesting outside the Manitoba Stampede in Morris after recent animal deaths at similar events this summer.
-
'You are needed': Canadian Blood Services calls for donations in Winnipeg
Canadian Blood Services is putting out a call for blood donations this weekend, and asking those who have already booked appointments to keep them.
-
Kitchener
-
Train derailment closes a portion of Trussler Road
A section of Trussler Road is closed near Ayr due to a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailment.
-
All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision
All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.
-
Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision
A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution Saturday after her vehicle was flipped onto its side.
Calgary
-
-
1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash east of Didsbury
A man is dead and a youth is in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a holiday trailer near Didsbury Saturday afternoon.
-
Wasa and Ta Ta Creek areas under evacuation alert due to out of control wildfire
More than 500 people have been told they may need to leave their homes due to a wildfire burning out of control in the East Kootenay area.
Saskatoon
-
-
B.C. police receive tips on Amber Alert, reports of sightings in Sask. and Alta.
Police have received reports of sightings from Saskatchewan and Alberta, and investigators are working with local agencies to pursue any reported leads.
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
-
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
-
Heavy police presence near riverbank in southwest Edmonton late Saturday morning
A heavy police presence could be seen on the bank of the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday near Riverview.
Vancouver
-
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
-
14-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning at Metro Vancouver lake
A 14-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after he nearly drowned in a Metro Vancouver lake on Saturday afternoon, Port Moody police say.
-
Family displaced after Vancouver house fire
A family of four is displaced after a fire ripped through their house in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Regina
-
-
-
Victoria Square Shopping Centre announces upcoming indoor playground and arcade
A new indoor playground and massive arcade will soon make its way to the Victoria Square Shopping Centre.