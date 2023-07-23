One person hospitalized after overnight crash on Leitrim Road

Ottawa paramedics say one person was hospitalized after an overnight crash on Leitrim Road, just south of the Ottawa airport.

Emergency crews arrived at the area of Leitrim and Bowesville roads at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle crash in which a driver struck a pole.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition and a second person was assessed at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital. No other details about the patients were available Sunday morning.

Ottawa police said Leitrim Road was closed overnight between Bowesville and Limebank roads, but the road is now open.