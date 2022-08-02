One person extricated from car following three-vehicle crash

A dump truck ended up in a ditch in the area of Davidson and Hawthorne roads Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in a collision that involved two other vehicles. One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Ottawa Fire Service) A dump truck ended up in a ditch in the area of Davidson and Hawthorne roads Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in a collision that involved two other vehicles. One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Ottawa Fire Service)

