One person dies following bus crash on 401
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 8:43AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 5, 2018 9:33AM EDT
One person has died following yesterday’s bus crash on the 401 near Prescott, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
A 54-year-old man from China died in hospital.
Four other passengers are still in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries this morning. OPP say at least 24 received injuries in the crash.
OPP Const. Suzanne Runciman says police responded to the single-vehicle collision just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The bus was travelling from Ottawa to Toronto.
“The passenger side of the bus struck a rock cut in the area,” Runciman said. “The passengers’ side of the bus got quite heavily damaged, thus all the injuries.”
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
CTV News has learned that the bus driver told police the tires seized and the steering wheel locked moments before the crash.
There were 37 people on the bus, which is painted with a logo for Union Tour Express. Police say most of the passengers are tourists from China.
The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa tweeted a photo of Minister Counselor Heng Xiaojun at the hospital with the victims.
Minister Counselor Heng Xiaojun went to the hospital tonight to see the Chinese tourists injured in the bus crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. this afternoon.June 5, 2018
In a separate tweet the Embassy said it was following the accident closely and was “very much concerned about the conditions of the injured passengers.”
About the bus crash near Prescott Ont. this afternoon, the Chinese Embassy and Consulate General in Toronto are following closely this accident and very much concerned about the conditions of the injured passengers. We are contacting the Canadian side for more information.— ChineseEmbassyOttawa (@ChinaEmbOttawa) June 4, 2018