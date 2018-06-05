

One person has died following yesterday’s bus crash on the 401 near Prescott, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

A 54-year-old man from China died in hospital.

Four other passengers are still in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries this morning. OPP say at least 24 received injuries in the crash.

OPP Const. Suzanne Runciman says police responded to the single-vehicle collision just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The bus was travelling from Ottawa to Toronto.

“The passenger side of the bus struck a rock cut in the area,” Runciman said. “The passengers’ side of the bus got quite heavily damaged, thus all the injuries.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

CTV News has learned that the bus driver told police the tires seized and the steering wheel locked moments before the crash.

There were 37 people on the bus, which is painted with a logo for Union Tour Express. Police say most of the passengers are tourists from China.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa tweeted a photo of Minister Counselor Heng Xiaojun at the hospital with the victims.

Minister Counselor Heng Xiaojun went to the hospital tonight to see the Chinese tourists injured in the bus crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/tiZX5gS1aw — ChineseEmbassyOttawa (@ChinaEmbOttawa) June 5, 2018

In a separate tweet the Embassy said it was following the accident closely and was “very much concerned about the conditions of the injured passengers.”