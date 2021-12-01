WESTPORT, ONT. -- One person is dead after a house fire in Rideau Lakes Township.

The fire at the home on Concession Road 9 in Westport, Ont. started around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews found one body in the home after the blaze was extinguished. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire.

Police haven’t released the name or age of the person who died.

The OPP are investigating along with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A spokesman for the Fire Marshal's office said it's too early to determine whether the fire is being considered suspicious.

Westport is about 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

