One person is dead after an overnight fire at a Smiths Falls apartment building.

Smiths Falls police say emergency crews were called to 80-82 Victoria Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The fire was contained to a unit on the third floor. It's not clear if the victim lived in that unit. No one else was injured. Residents of all six apartments in the building are displaced.

Police aren't releasing many details because of the nature of the fire. They say it's not clear whether the fire was started criminally or accidentally. The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

For now, residents are asked to avoid the area. More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.