One person dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire

One person is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa on Monday night.

The fire happened on Wiggins Private, in the south end of Sandy Hill. Fire officials said the call came in from an alarm monitoring company just after 10:10 p.m.

Several 911 calls followed, with people reporting heavy black smoke and flames coming from a first floor apartment.

Firefighters traced the fire to the bedroom and quickly put it out, officials said.

"An occupant was located and rescued out of the apartment by firefighters," Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release. "Firefighters brought the occupant outside and assessed and treated the occupant prior to Ottawa Paramedics arriving on scene."

Paramedics confirmed one person died in the fire. The scene remained taped off Tuesday morning.

An OC Transpo bus was on scene to shelter other people who evacuated the building, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to come...