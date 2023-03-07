One person dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire

One person is dead after a fire overnight on Wiggins Private in Sandy Hill. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) One person is dead after a fire overnight on Wiggins Private in Sandy Hill. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

