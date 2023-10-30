One person dead in Monday morning crash in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died in a car crash in Pembroke on Monday morning.

Police were called just after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 to a single-vehicle collision on TV Tower Road, in the west end of the city.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no details on the cause of the crash at this time.

TV Tower Road is closed between Matthews Avenue and Russham Road as officers remain on the scene to investigate the crash.