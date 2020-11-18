OTTAWA -- One person is dead after a serious crash on Highway 17 east of Ottawa Wednesday morning.

OPP say the crash in the township of Alfred and Plantagenet happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday and involved three vehicles. An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Prescott and Russell paramedics said one person was declared dead at the scene, and another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three other people suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened right near École secondaire catholique de Plantagenet. The ages of the victims weren't immediately available.

Plantagenet is about 60 kilometres east of Ottawa. Highway 17 remains closed in both directions there.