One person dead following overnight fire in Britannia
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Friday, January 10, 2020 4:24AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 10, 2020 4:27AM EST
Photo courtesy: Twitter/OFSFirePhoto
OTTAWA -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Britannia.
Firefighters were called to a fire in a three-storey apartment building on Zephyr Avenue overnight. The fire was confined to one apartment.
Ottawa Fire says one occupant of the unit was declared deceased at the scene. A second person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More to come ...