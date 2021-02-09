OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a driver collided with a house south of Napanee, Ont.

Police were called to a home on County Road 9 just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle struck the home. In a press release, the OPP say one occupant of the vehicle died at the scene but the people inside the home were not hurt.

It's unclear at this time whether the person who died is the driver or a passenger of the vehicle.

What caused the crash is under investigation.

County Road 9 is closed to traffic between Abrams and Fitchett Roads.

OPP did not provide any additional information about the victim.

Map for reference purposes.

More to come...