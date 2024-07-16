OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One person dead after Orléans shooting

    Ottawa police
    Share

    Ottawa Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting in Orléans Tuesday night. 

    It happened in the 600 block of Trigoria Cres. Police won't provide any other details, including any information on the victim or possible suspect. 

    Residents are asked to avoid the area. 

    This is a breaking news story. More to come...

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News