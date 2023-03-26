One person dead after fire in Hull apartment that lacked working smoke alarms

Gatineau firefighters are reminding residents about the importance of smoke detectors after a fatal fire in the Hull sector early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a five-unit apartment building on rue Frontenac at around 4:30 a.m.

While the fire was quickly brought under control, an unconscious woman was found inside a unit and emergency responders tried to resuscitate her.

According to a media release, the apartment did not have working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors.

A neighbour, one of the seven people who has been displaced, tells CTV News a young woman died in the fire. The Gatineau police service is investigating but is not providing any additional information.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is also on scene to assist the victims of the fire.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.