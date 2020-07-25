OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a man has died following a collision involving an e-bike in Ottawa's south-east end.

Police and paramedics responded to a collision involving the e-bike and a motor vehicle around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Conroy Road.

Ottawa Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa Saturday evening that a man was transported to hospital in critical condition with multi-system trauma.

On Sunday, Ottawa Police said one person had died following the collision. No other details were released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and did not speak with officers at the scene is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613=236-1222, ext. 2481.