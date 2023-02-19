One person critically injured in early morning garage fire in Mechanicsville

One person was critically injured in a fire early Sunday morning in Mechanicsville.

Ottawa Fire Services said a resident called 911 to report a fire in the furnace just after 4:20 a.m. Firefighters found the fire in the garage at the back of the home.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes and did not spread beyond the garage.

Ottawa paramedics confirm one male patient was taken to hospital in critical condition with burns to his hands and face.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.