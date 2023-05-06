One person critically injured in crash east of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has suffered "life-altering injuries" after a crash on Highway 417 to the east of Ottawa.

The crash happened at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Highland Road, just north of Maxville, Ont. Police said a single occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital.

No other details about the victim are available at this time.

Eastbound lanes are closed in the area for the investigation, police said. It's unknown when lanes will reopen.

