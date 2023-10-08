One person arrested after string of suspicious fires in Carleton Place, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been arrested after a recent string of suspicious fires in Carleton Place, Ont.

Lanark County OPP said two suspicious fires were reported on Thursday, another one was reported early Friday and two more were reported on Saturday.

On Sunday, one person was arrested in connection with two of the fires. Police said the investigation into the others remains ongoing and anyone with information should call Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.

Police said charges were laid, but a news release Sunday did not say what they were.