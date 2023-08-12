One Ottawa couple's flight from the Maui wildfires
An Ottawa couple witnessed the devastation in Maui firsthand as wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island.
At least 80 people have been killed as the massive blazes destroyed swaths of the island, including the town of Lahaina.
Geoff and Laurie Zerr, of Nepean, were vacationing near Lahaina when the fires started.
"We could start to see the smoke that was billowing up. It seemed very close, but it was about 10 kilometres from us," Geoff said Friday from the airport in Vancouver, en route to Ottawa.
"By Tuesday night, when the sky went dark, it just lit up like an orange glow. It was almost like daylight. The sky was bright orange, you could hear sirens down the road every few minutes, and then the hotel made announcements that we would have to start thinking about packing our bags and preparing to evacuate."
The hotel had no electricity. With no wifi or cellular service, there was no immediate information about just how bad things had become. The Zerrs said they were paying close attention to the wind. The island was being battered by winds driven by the powerful Hurricane Dora, which passed by more than 1,200 km south of the island.
"We were so fortunate that the winds were not coming our way," said Laurie.
"We knew that if the wind changed in any way, it would start coming towards us," Geoff said. "It was about three in the morning that the hotel next to us, their announcement woke us up. They basically said to their guests it's time to evacuate, so we knew at that point that things were getting a little more dire."
By that time, residents of Lahaina were also fleeing, and some had arrived in the area where the Zerrs were staying.
An orange glow in the sky over Maui as wildfires burn. (Courtesy: Geoff Zerr)
"For us, we were just so concerned about the residents. We saw families coming in," Laurie said. "People coming in had nothing."
"It was pretty heartbreaking," Geoff added. "They didn’t have time to pack a bag or anything, so they just threw their family in the car."
Staff at the hotel where the Zerrs were staying learned of devastating loss while they worked.
"Listening to the staff tell us that their houses had burned, that their mothers were missing, people they knew were unaccounted for," Geoff described. "You could see the worry on their face at the same time as they were trying to provide for guests at the hotel and to manage the property and ensure everyone's safety."
That's when the couple knew it was time to get out.
"They needed to focus on their own world and we needed to get out of the way," Geoff said.
The fires are the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history, surpassing the 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. Gov. Josh Green has warned that the death toll will likely rise as search and rescue operations continue.
Getting to the airport was a challenge. The fire had jumped across the main road out, which could sometimes only be opened briefly as firefighters managed to get control of the blaze.
"We left at daybreak, essentially. We needed to get out and let the hotels take care of the residents," Laurie said.
The hotel where the Zerrs were staying had already run out of food, but guests who had some were sharing what they had, the Zerrs said.
Ruined remains of buildings after a wildfire tore through the island of Maui. (Courtesy: Geoff Zerr)
Geoff said that by the time they got to the other side of the island and to the airport, it was like a different world.
"The other side of Maui was relatively unaffected by the fires, so people were going about their lives," he said.
"Our minor inconvenience to our holiday is really nothing compared to what the people of Lahaina are going through, so our thoughts are with them," Geoff said.
Global Affairs Canada has since issued an advisory against non-essential travel to Maui.
Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance may contact Global Affairs' Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling +1 613 996 8885, texting +1 613-686-3658, via Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad, via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881, or via Signal at +1-613-909-8087.
Help is also available through email at sos@international.gc.ca.
--With files from The Associated Press.
