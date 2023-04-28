One of Belleville, Ont.'s few walk-in clinics shutting its doors

BELLEVILLE, ONT. -

One of the few walk-in clinics in all of Belleville, Ont. is closing its doors suddenly, leaving many in the city worried what comes next.

Jeffery Neil sits patiently outside Bayview After Hours Medical Clinic, and it’s hours before it opens.

“I figure there’s (going to be) a big, big lineup. Today and tomorrow is going to be big,” he says.

The clinic is one of two walk-in clinics in the city. Belleville has a population of more than 55,000, and many don’t have a family physician.

Dr. Jim Dolan says he's not able to keep the clinic open as patient and staffing costs rise.

"We’ve put $200,000 of our own money into the clinic, and our own work, and it’s gone and there’s no hope of us ever getting it back,” he explains.

There are only two doctors practicing here, both in their 70s. The clinic has been a vital health care link in Belleville for 35 years.

Residents say this is another sign of a health care system in decline.

Wanda Young says there are many in the city who used the clinic.

“It’s going to be sad that it’s closing,” she says. “And it’s going to be hard getting into one (remaining) clinic.”

Melissa Meilleur agrees.

“With the amount of people without family physicians it’s hard on healthcare. It’s hard on the community.”

Tim Davidson is a hearing specialist, and says many of his patients had used the clinic to access necessary referrals.

“People don’t know what they’re going to do, where they’re going to go,” he says. “For basic things you’re going to have to go to one clinic and wait hours. It’s sad.”

Dr. Dolan says he’s been searching for replacements for 10 years.

He says that he does not have a specific number of people who use the clinic, but it can see an average of 50 patients in one night.

“I feel bad, I really do,” he says. “And I wish somebody would step forward and take it over.”

As the line builds ahead of opening time, Jeffery Neil needs prescriptions filled, says he's resigned to the clinics closure.

“It wasn’t much notice, not feeling great about that,” he says. “But you know, there’s no doctors, there’s no doctors.”