OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says another staff member at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came in a memo issued Monday afternoon.

This brings the total number of staff cases at the City-run long-term care home to 22, seven of which are considered active. One worker at the Peter D. Clark home has died from COVID-19.

24 residents of Peter D. Clark have also tested positive since the outbreak at the home began April 28. The City says there are still two active cases in residents. Seven residents of Peter D. Clark have died since the outbreak began.

There are active outbreaks at two City-run long-term care homes. An employee of Garry J. Armstrong has also recently tested positive, starting a second outbreak. A previous outbreak at Garry J. Armstrong, which was active from April 20 to May 8, saw three staff cases, zero resident cases and zero deaths.

There are 82 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as of Ottawa Public Health's most recent update.