One more person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa and two more have been hospitalized with the virus, Ottawa Public Health reported Tuesday.

There are now 26 people in Ottawa hospitals who were admitted with COVID-19, a number that continues to creep up. The health unit also reported 446 new cases on Tuesday, but with limited PCR testing available in Ontario, the numbers are likely an undercount.

The number of active cases in Ottawa decreased by more than 500, likely also a reflection of the lack of testing.

Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll is now 625. There are four people in the ICU with COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Provincewide, officials recorded 11,352 new infections and 10 new deaths from COVID-19.

There are 1,290 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and there are 266 people in intensive care. Those numbers are an increase from Monday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 26 to Jan. 1): 628.6 (up from 622.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 27 to Jan. 2): 36.3 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.94

Active cases: 8,424 (-528)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 26 people in Ottawa hospitals on Tuesday who were admitted with an active COVID-19 infection, two more than on Monday.

There are four people in the ICU, unchanged from Monday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 6 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 4

80-89: 10 (1 in ICU)

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 894,985 (+1,976)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 823,813 (+2,267)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 317,796 (+21,160)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 136 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 90 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 102 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 80 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 117 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

There are currently 46 ongoing outbreaks at health care institutions and 28 in child care settings and schools.