One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Wednesday

Paul Workman: Has Ukraine forced Russia into a stalemate?

There is a gathering of opinion that Ukraine is winning against the Russians. It's tempting to think so, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves based on shaky predictions, writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman.

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting in Ukraine, where the country's defenders have put up stiffer-than-expected resistance and denied Moscow the lightning victory it hoped for.

