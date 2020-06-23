OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says one more resident has died of COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the death toll to 261.

This comes after six straight days where no one in the city was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications.

In OPH's latest dashboard update, the total case count for the city increased by five. There have been 2,061 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed cases.

Two people are currently listed as being in the hospital, with one in intensive care.

There are 54 known, active cases of the virus in Ottawa right now.

Resolved cases

OPH says the number of resolved cases continues to hover just below 85 per cent.

In the latest update on Tuesday, two more resolved cases were added to the count, for a total of 1,746 cases that have seen people recover from their symptoms.

Institutional outbreaks

There are currently seven COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Six at long-term care homes and one at Welcome House.