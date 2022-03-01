One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the capital on Tuesday and another drop in the number of residents hospitalized because of COVID-19.
To date, 742 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19. Tuesday's update from OPH included the death of a woman in her 60s.
The number of residents being treated in hospital for an active case of COVID-19 dropped slightly Tuesday to 14, with one in intensive care. This figure is down from 19 one week ago (3 in ICU) and 80 four weeks ago (17 in ICU).
OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:
- CHEO: Four patients
- Montfort Hospital: Six patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients
- The Ottawa Hospital: 31 patients
There were 67 total COVID-19 positive patients in local hospitals one week ago. Two weeks ago, the hospitals reported 86 patients with COVID-19.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Tuesday that Ottawa is in a better place on the back end of the omicron variant wave.
"I hope people feel and understand that this is a better time," she told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts. "We do have higher levels of immunity and getting back to those social connections is so important."
At Monday's board of health meeting, Etches said she is not recommending that local measures be reintroduced to replace the provincial restrictions that ended today, including proof of vaccination requirements and indoor capacity limits.
OPH reported 50 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily case count since Dec. 1. Daily case counts, however, continue to be an underrepresentation of the total amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.
Data from Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a slow decline in the viral signal through the latter half of February.
Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-02-25. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)
There are fewer than 1,000 people in hospitals across Ontario who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Ontario health officials are reporting 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care. This is the third day in a row the hospitalization figure was below 1,000.
The province reported 18 new deaths related to the disease Tuesday.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 21 to 27): 77.8 (down from 82.7)
- Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 20 to 26): 10.5 per cent (down from 10.9 per cent)
- Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.87
- Known active cases: 857 (-65)
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Fourteen residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, down from 16 on Monday.
There is one person in the ICU.
Age categories of people in hospital:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 1
- 20-29: 0
- 30-39: 1
- 40-49: 0
- 50-59: 4 (1 in ICU)
- 60-69: 3
- 70-79: 1
- 80-89: 4
- 90+: 0
(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
As of Monday:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,108
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 872,274
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 536,404
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 25 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 4 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Thursday)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 22 in hospital, 6 in ICU (as of Friday)
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 2 long-term care homes
- 6 retirement homes
- 1 hospital units
- 5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
