Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death on Saturday and a slight increase in hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 747 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

The number of Ottawa residents being treated in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection rose slightly to 10 on Saturday, with two in intensive care. On Friday, the reported hospitalization figure had dropped to its lowest level since early December.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital as of Friday:

CHEO: Seven patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 41 patients (6 in the ICU)

OPH reported 173 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The number of cases is considered an underestimate of the true number of cases due to restrictions on testing. The number of known active cases remains below 1,000.

Ontario health officials logged 1,191 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday – the lowest number of admissions since early January. There are 329 people in ICUs across the province. Fourteen more deaths were reported in Ontario on Saturday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 11 to Feb. 17): 106.9 (down from 107)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 11 to Feb. 17): 10.6 per cent (up from 10.2 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.90

Known active cases: 941 (-24)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ten residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Saturday, up from nine on Friday.

There are two people in ICU, up from one.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 1

70-79: 3

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 912,301 (+320)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 868,551 (+1,372)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 532,570 (+1,384)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 39 in hospital, 5 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

7 long-term care homes

11 retirement homes

5 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.