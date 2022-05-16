One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a single COVID-19 death in the city over the weekend.
In its Monday update, the health unit says 794 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.
However, hospitalization numbers continue their decline. The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 dropped to 17 on Monday from 22 on Friday. There are no residents of Ottawa in ICU because of an active case of COVID-19.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 41 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 16 patients (As of May 12)
- Montfort Hospital: 15 patients
- CHEO: Four patients
OPH reported 119 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 72,762 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 794 deaths.
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater continues to decline, with some of the lowest daily signals detected since March. The seven-day mean viral signal is at its lowest level since March 28.
Ontario health officials reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday. There are at least 1,122 people in hospital with COVID-19 Monday, including 159 patients in intensive care, however some Ontario hospitals don’t report on weekends, meaning a full snapshot of hospitalizations won’t be available until Tuesday.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 8 to 14): 47.7 (down from 60.8)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 5): 11 per cent
- Known active cases: 815 (-128)
Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-05-12. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated May 16.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,525 (+340)
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,837 (+543)
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 576,065 (+1,158)
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 26 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 76 in hospital, 2 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 7 long-term care homes
- 14 retirement homes
- 8 hospital units
- 4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know so far about the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting
A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo's former fire commissioner, and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store. Three people were also wounded.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most successful Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will go on their Royal visit in Canada
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors on Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
Parishioners stop gunman in deadly California church attack
A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five older people before a pastor hit the gunman on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords.
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Coroner's inquest into 2020 police shooting death of Indigenous woman begins in N.B.
A jury of three women and two men has been chosen in the coroner's inquest into the death of Chantel Moore -- a 26-year-old Indigenous woman fatally shot during a wellness check by police in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Document details RCMP tactical team's initial response to Nova Scotia mass shooting
An RCMP tactical team tasked with tracking down a mass shooter in April 2020 was dealing with the aftermath of his deadly toll in Portapique, N.S., when it was alerted hours later that he had continued his rampage in a community more than 40 kilometres away.
-
Two men charged with attempted murder after man injured in Halifax assault
Two men are facing charges, including attempted murder, after a man was found injured in Halifax’s Fairview neighbourhood Saturday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
-
Video of brazen carjackings released by police north of Toronto
Police in York Region have released new video footage of a series of brazen carjackings as they warn drivers about a spike in violent incidents targeting luxury vehicles.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The Ontario election leaders debate is happening on Monday night. Here's how to watch it live.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner calls for independence in public health director role in final report on long-term care home deaths
The government of Quebec needs to ensure the role of the public health director is independent and without any 'political constraint,' a Quebec coroner has recommended in a final report into deaths at long-term care homes during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Quebec should 'ideally' aim for 100,000 immigrants per year, says CPQ
Quebec should aim to welcome 100,000 immigrants per year, according to the Conseil du patronat (CPQ).
-
Gas prices: Montreal reaches another record high of $2.15 per litre
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
Northern Ontario
-
Loose cows threatened at Old Woman Bay north of the Sault
Complaints about people hunting and shooting roaming cows in the area of Old Woman Road, on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, were reported by the OPP in tweets late Saturday and early Sunday.
-
Three new forest fires discovered in northeast
Three new forest fires were discovered in northeastern Ontario
-
Stunt drivers keep police in Sudbury busy over the weekend
Ontario Provincial Police in the Sudbury area had a busy weekend dealing with stunt drivers, including one who went 71 km/h above the speed limit.
London
-
Pick-up strikes school bus during morning commute
No injuries are reported after a pick-up truck reportedly struck the back of a school bus on Monday morning.
-
Vehicle struck by bullet in south London, Ont.
The call came in just before midnight and police responded to the area of Wellington Road south and Bradley Avenue.
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in North Kildonan: WPS
Winnipeg police say human remains found in North Kildonan early Monday morning are believed to be the result of a homicide.
-
'We are breathing a sigh of relief': RM of Morris reeve on flood situation
Water watchers are cautiously optimistic now that the Red River crest has passed through the Rural Municipality of Morris.
-
'Expect to be wowed': A preview of the new Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada
After almost four years on the runway, the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada has spread its wings into a new space.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating child’s suspicious death, searching for man in Cambridge
The investigation into the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge continues with police expected to speak and release further information Monday afternoon.
-
Trial of brothers accused of killing Nick Tanti starts in Guelph
Tanti, 27, was stabbed during a confrontation outside a downtown Guelph bar on MacDonell Street around 2 a.m. on February 29, 2020.
-
City removes red paint from Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener
Eleven days after red paint was found splattered over the base of the Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Park, the City of Kitchener has cleaned the monument.
Calgary
-
Battle of Alberta to come as Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
-
Bikes allowed on CTrains at all hours as part of summer pilot
A new Calgary Transit pilot that allows bicycles on CTrains at all times, including peak travel hours, is now in effect.
-
Upcoming Victoria Day weekend prompts ATV safety warning from province
According to the government, Alberta saw 6,908 ATV-related emergency room and urgent care visits between 2015 and 2020.
Saskatoon
-
Political movement 'Saskatchewan United' attempting to gain party recognition
Former Sask. Party MLA turned Independent Nadine Wilson and former federal Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz are both involved with the 'Saskatchewan United' movement.
-
Take a look inside this 80-acre, $2.4M Sask. property with 10,000 trees
A home in western Saskatchewan stands out for its prairie views — with thousands of trees planted on the property and a unique walking trail.
-
Video shows suspect smashing his way into Prince Albert building
A video shared by Prince Albert police shows a suspect smashing his way into a residential building.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of mother, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
-
Charges laid in sex crimes against teen, police seeking other victims
A Parkland County man has been charged in connection to sex crimes involving a teenager, and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested, charged after 2 women groped in downtown Vancouver
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two women were groped in a busy area of downtown Vancouver in broad daylight.
-
Endangered whales featured in Canada Post's latest stamps series
Canada Post unveiled a new line of stamps Monday that are meant to raise awareness of the plight of five endangered species of whales.
-
Vancouver Tenants Union opposes controversial Broadway Plan
A so-called “resistance movement” is planned at Vancouver City Hall Monday, as those opposed to a controversial plan to dramatically densify the Broadway corridor push back.
Regina
-
Political movement 'Saskatchewan United' attempting to gain party recognition
Former Sask. Party MLA turned Independent Nadine Wilson and former federal Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz are both involved with the 'Saskatchewan United' movement.
-
'Why Not Weyburn': New campaign encourages more people to consider making Weyburn home
A new campaign launched by the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce hopes to get more people to consider making the city in southeastern Saskatchewan home.
-
City wide clean up a teaching moment for Moose Jaw youth
Community members in Moose Jaw took part in the city's annual spring clean up on Sunday.