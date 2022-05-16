One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa over the weekend

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks

A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.

McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers

More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina