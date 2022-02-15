Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the capital and a drop in overall hospitalization figures.

Since the start of the pandemic, 737 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated because of an active infection of COVID-19 has dropped to 23, according to OPH data, including one person in intensive care, down from four.

Hospitalization figures have been dropping steadily in February after spiking in January during the peak of the Omicron variant wave. According to the most recent data by OPH, there were 139 residents hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Jan. 16. The peak for ICU admissions came three days later with 21 people in intensive care.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital on Tuesday:

CHEO: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 17 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 50 patients

OPH reported 153 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, based on testing, which remains restricted to select groups. To date, OPH has recorded 60,871 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of Ottawa.

Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a steady decline in the viral signal through early February. The signal now appears to be at its lowest level since mid-December.

Ontario health officials reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths in the province. There are 1,550 people in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 384 in intensive care. The number of patients in hospitals in Ontario has been dropping steadily in the past few weeks.

This story will be updated. More details to come.