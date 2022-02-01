Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, as hospitalizations hold steady, with a slight drop in ICU occupancy.

Seventy-three deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported by OPH since the start of 2022. The pandemic's death toll now stands at 694 residents.

There are 89 residents of Ottawa being treated in local hospitals because of an active COVID-19 infection, including 13 in intensive care, down from 15 on Monday.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19.

This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ottawa Hospital says it has 127 COVID-19 patients, the Queensway Carleton Hospital has 39 COVID-19 patients, CHEO has six, and the Montfort Hospital has 26 patients who have tested positive.

OPH reported 216 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. Testing restrictions remain in place, meaning daily case counts are likely an underrepresentation of the full picture of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project has been showing a steady decline in the viral signal in the past few days following a plateau in the middle of January. As of the latest data available, the viral signal detected appears to be at around the same level as it was at the end of 2021.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 3,091 COVID-19 hospitalizations and a decline in ICU admissions. The total number of people in intensive care with the disease on Tuesday is 568, a decrease from the 583 reported on Monday, 587 reported on Sunday and 597 reported on Saturday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 24 to 30): 168.0

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 24 to 30): 16.8 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.80

Known active cases: 2,467 (-95)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 89 people in Ottawa hospitals on Tuesday with an active COVID-19 infection, unchanged from Monday.

There are 13 people in the ICU, down from 15.

Age categories of people in hospital

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 8 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 18 (4 in ICU)

70-79: 27 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 22 (1 in ICU)

90+: 6

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 908,412

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 850,918

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 513,317

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 48 in hospital, 13 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 60 in hospital, 8 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

21 long-term care homes

34 retirement homes

33 hospital units

25 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.