One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa reported Sunday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Sunday and a drop in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.

To date, 749 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

There are 10 residents in local hospitals being treated because of an active case of COVID-19, down from 11 on Saturday. ICUs remain free of COVID-19 patients.

OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital as of Friday:

CHEO: One patient

Montfort Hospital: Five patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 23 patients

OPH reported 97 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on who is eligible for testing.

The viral signal detected by Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project has held steady the past several weeks at a level last seen in late December.

Ontario health officials reported fewer than 700 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, though some hospitals don't report on weekends. Provincial figures show 684 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, down from 795 patients on Saturday. There are 247 people in ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19, the lowest figure since Jan. 3.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 26 to March 4): 76.8 (down from 78.6)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 25 to March 3): 12 per cent (up from 11.1 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.999

Known active cases: 900 (-17)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-03-03. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ten Ottawa residents are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Sunday, down from 11 on Saturday. No one is in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 2

70-79: 3

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,361 (+44)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 872-801 (+337)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 551,684 (1,481)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 17 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 19 in hospital, 5 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

6 retirement homes

1 hospital units

4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.