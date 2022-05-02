One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city since Friday.
OPH data show 778 residents have died after contracting COVID-19.
Monday’s dashboard update showed 38 residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19, down from 40 on Friday. Five people remain in the ICU.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 93 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients (as of April 28)
- Montfort Hospital: 20 patients
- CHEO: Six patients
OPH reported 317 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The number of cases is considered an underestimate of the true COVID-19 numbers in the community due to testing restrictions.
The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows a slow but steady decline in the seven-day mean viral signal since a peak on April 11. The signal is see-sawing, and was on a slight uptick in the most recent data, but is now at a level below where it was in early April.
According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,423 people in hospital with COVID-19 across Ontario, including 211 people in intensive care. The province reported zero deaths on Monday, but 30 over the weekend.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 24 to 30): 94.2 (down from 118.1)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 1): 15.53 per cent
- Known active cases: 1,598 (-84)
Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-04-28. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated April 25.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 31 in hospital, 4 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 6 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 92 in hospital, 6 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 15 long-term care homes
- 30 retirement homes
- 12 hospital units
- 12 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada
The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Atlantic
-
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
-
N.B. high school reopens after 'concerning' graffiti found last week
A New Brunswick high school that closed Friday due to a potential threat has reopened.
-
Taking flight: New non-stop air service connects Halifax to Vancouver
A new flight path connecting Canada’s east and west coasts officially launched Monday as the travel industry continues to recover from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Hate-motivated crimes up 22 per cent annually in Toronto, police say
Toronto police say there has been a 22 per cent increase in hate crimes in the city.
-
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state for second day
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 new deaths
Quebec reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday and three new deaths linked to the virus.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the beginning of April.
-
Timmins suspect charged with assault following eviction from local hotel
A 31-year-old suspect is facing assault charges after an incident at an Algonquin Boulevard hotel in Timmins on April 29.
-
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
Winnipeg
-
Jets’ Cheveldayoff addresses coaching, Scheifele comments at season-ending news conference
Finding a new coach will be one of the priorities for the Winnipeg Jets during the off-season, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said in his season-ending address to media on Monday. The Jets finished the season with a win against Seattle on Sunday but missed the playoffs with a record of 39-32-11 and 89 points.
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba this weekend?
For the third weekend in a row, southern Manitoba was hit with a spring storm that brought heavy precipitation to the province.
-
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Calgary
-
Committee to review name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
The Calgary Board of Education could potentially strip the name of Sir John A. Macdonald from one of its schools as part of the ongoing effort toward reconciliation.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
Motorcyclist dead following highway crash west of Calgary
A 71-year-old Calgary man is dead following a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on Highway 22.
Saskatoon
-
Viral level continues decline in Saskatoon's wastewater
Another decline has been reported by the research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19.
-
Saskatoon police: man in stable condition after shooting
A man is in stable condition after he was reportedly shot Sunday afternoon.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
Edmonton
-
'It's gonna be rowdy': Oilers players, fans pumped for first real playoff party since 2017
Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl has experienced it before, and he's happy to see a full-on playoff party again in Edmonton.
-
Oilers 50/50 surpasses $1.5M ahead of first playoff game
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's first 50/50 for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is packed with early-bird prizes and a growing jackpot.
-
Edmonton Oilers put lessons to the test against L.A. Kings in playoffs
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for another playoff run, they're looking to their toughest stretch of the season for strength.
Vancouver
-
Caught-on-camera pig farm case: Charges stayed against B.C. activist
Charges have been stayed against an animal rights activist tied to a case involving disturbing video that sparked a B.C. SPCA investigation at a hog farm in the province's Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. health care coverage: More medications under PharmaCare
More medications will be covered in British Columbia, the provincial Health Ministry says. Here's a list of what's about to be added and what was added recently.
-
Vancouver construction: 'Significant' upgrades could lead to traffic delays, detours
Vancouver drivers are being warned that several upcoming and ongoing construction projects could lead to significant traffic impacts, especially in the summer months.
Regina
-
Regina street tops list of Sask.'s worst roads
A Regina street was voted the worst road in Saskatchewan, according to a CAA poll.
-
SJHL names Kyle McIntyre as new commissioner
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) announced Kyle McIntyre as its new commissioner on Monday morning.
-
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada
The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.