One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city since Friday.

OPH data show 778 residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

Monday’s dashboard update showed 38 residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19, down from 40 on Friday. Five people remain in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 93 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients (as of April 28)

Montfort Hospital: 20 patients

CHEO: Six patients

OPH reported 317 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The number of cases is considered an underestimate of the true COVID-19 numbers in the community due to testing restrictions.

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows a slow but steady decline in the seven-day mean viral signal since a peak on April 11. The signal is see-sawing, and was on a slight uptick in the most recent data, but is now at a level below where it was in early April.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,423 people in hospital with COVID-19 across Ontario, including 211 people in intensive care. The province reported zero deaths on Monday, but 30 over the weekend.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 24 to 30): 94.2 (down from 118.1)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 1): 15.53 per cent

Known active cases: 1,598 (-84)

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-04-28. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated April 25.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 31 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 92 in hospital, 6 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

15 long-term care homes

30 retirement homes

12 hospital units

12 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.