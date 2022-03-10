One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as province removes nearly 500 from total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death as the province removed nearly 500 deaths from its total.
The new death in Ottawa brings the toll from COVID-19 in the capital to 752 residents.
Ontario's revised death count is due to a new initiative on reporting fatalies. Starting Friday, the province is breaking down deaths into three categories: whether COVID-19 contributed to a death, whether COVID-19 caused a death, or if the cause of death is unknown or missing from provincial data.
There are 489 COVID-19 deaths previously reported that have been deemed incidental, so the province has removed them from its total, which now sits at 12,149.
In Ottawa, there are eight people in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection and two in the ICU, according to OPH.
Local hospitals each report their number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of whether that was the reason for hospitalization. Here are the figures from local hospitals as of Thursday:
- CHEO: Two patients
- Montfort Hospital: 10 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: Seven patients
- The Ottawa Hospital: 16 patients
OPH reported 134 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on who is eligible for testing. There are 832 known active cases.
The latest data from Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows a slight downward trend in the first few days of March following a lengthy plateau in February, though the viral signal level remains roughly where it was in mid-December.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 2 to 8): 82.6 (up from 78.3)
- Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 2 to 8): 14.6 per cent (up from 14.4 per cent)
- Known active cases: 832 (-33)
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Eight Ottawa residents are in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection on Thursday, the same as Wednesday. There are two people in the ICU, up from zero on Wednesday.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
These figures are updated every Monday.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,500
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 873,442
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 553,649
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 4 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 4 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 13 in hospital, 6 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 6 long-term care homes
- 2 retirement homes
- 1 hospital units
- 4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
- with files from CTV News Toronto
