One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city since Tuesday as hospitalizations from the virus remain steady.

The OPH COVID-19 dashboard only updates on Tuesdays and Fridays. Since Tuesday, OPH has logged 321 new lab-confirmed cases and 10 new outbreaks.

The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 is at 17, unchanged from Tuesday. There is one resident in intensive care with the virus, down from two.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 30 patients (as of Tuesday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 17 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients

CHEO: Four patients

Earlier this week, deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney warns that Ottawa is entering a new wave of COVID-19.

Since Tuesday, OPH has recorded 10 new outbreaks in congregate settings.

To date, OPH has confirmed 75,680 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Since COVID-19 testing remains restricted, lab-confirmed cases are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of viral transmission in the community.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring data shows the seven-day mean viral signal is on the rise, and is at a level similar to the COVID-19 wave seen last January; however, it remains well below the unprecedented spike since in April.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 30 to July 6): 52.2 (up from 46.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (July 5): 16.2 per cent (down from 18.5)

Known active cases: 768 (+92)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated July 4.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 918,295

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 884,245

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 582,162

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 58 in hospital, 0 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, June 17):

4 long-term care homes

12 retirement homes

2 hospital units

4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.