OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is confirming a single case of COVID-19 in the city.

This comes after zero new cases were reported on Monday for the first time since July 7, 2020.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,730 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 592 residents.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 146 new cases and said six more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 201 cases province-wide are considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario is reporting a net zero day in eastern Ontario, with one case in Ottawa, and one case removed from the total in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. All other local public health regions posted zeroes on Tuesday.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to fall to pre-first wave levels and the incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is below 3. Hospital ICUs remain free of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step 2 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30. Step 3 begins at 12:01 a.m. July 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 5 to July 11): 2.8 (down from 3.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 5 to July 11): 0.9 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.94 (up from 0.84)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 749,033

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 498,340

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 81 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 54 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,132,732

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is near the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 35 on Monday.

OPH reported that three more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,105.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,817

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 403 (+8)

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 29

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 67 per cent (-1)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,900 (+1)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,292 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,565 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,232 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,236 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,643 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,960 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One case removed from total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: One new case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

No active community outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

Group Home A-18641 (July 8)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.