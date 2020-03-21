OTTAWA -- Ottawa has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the latest update from Ontario's Ministry of Health.

The city's 20th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus is a man in his 30s. He contracted the virus through 'close contact.'

The man is self-isolating.

Ontario recorded 59 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the province's total to 377.

Most of the cases are listed as 'pending,' meaning there's no information yet about the location or nature of the transmission.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches has said there could be up to 2,000 cases of the virus in Ottawa.